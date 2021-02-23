ELIZABETHTON — Along with the robins and hay fever, the coming of spring also brings in the budget-making process for local governments in the year.
With the new fiscal year always scheduled to start on July 1, Tennessee governments will once again be busy this spring setting up the financial plans that will guide spending for the next year.
Actually, the work of setting the budget began back before Christmas for the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee. During its regular monthly meeting in December, the committee approved the calendar for the many meetings and deadlines that will govern the budget-making process.
The calendar’s earliest items were to get the various county offices started on their new budgets in January. The committee also informed the various outside agencies that receive funding from the county to start work on their requests for the new year.
Last week, all that information from county offices was compiled and budget presentations from those offices were scheduled.
The next big step takes March 1-5, when the county’s finance department completes the draft budget requests and proposals. The week after that, March 8-12, the finance department will review the budget requests with the department heads.
The next step is the budget hearings. That begins with the date of the hearings published as a legal ad. It will be published on March 24.
The budget hearings are scheduled for the landfill and outside agencies on April 12. The second hearing will be for the general fund, the county health department and tax relief on April 26.
The third hearing will take place on May 3 concerning debt service, the highway department and the Board of Education. If extra meetings are needed, there are open dates when the meetings could be held on May 5, May 6, and May 10.
The Budget Committee is scheduled to approve a proposed budget on May 13. A public hearing on the proposed budget would be set for June 14, during the committee’s regular meeting. The County Commission will then receive the proposed budget from the committee during its June 21 meeting.
The commission is scheduled to hold a workshop on the proposed budget on July 8. The commission is then scheduled to adopt the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year during its July 19 meeting.