Despite concerns from nearby residents about how the timing of construction would coincide with upcoming road improvements, Johnson City commissioners have unanimously cleared a rezoning for a 178-unit townhome project on second reading.
Longbranch Development Company is asking the city to downzone a 22-acre property at 2644 Knob Creek Road from B-4 (planned arterial business) to RP-3 (planned residential) to enable construction of the townhome complex, which would charge residents an average monthly rent of $1,500.
Commissioners approved the rezoning on second reading during their regular meeting Thursday. The rezoning will now need one more vote of approval from the City Commission before it becomes official.
Commissioners are hearing this request as they wait for the Tennessee Department of Transportation to begin upgrades to Knob Creek Road. TDOT will expand the corridor to five lanes and construct an overpass above the existing CSX railroad.
These changes will alleviate backup caused by a one-lane tunnel that runs under the railroad tracks. The tunnel will eventually close to vehicle traffic but will remain accessible for pedestrians.
The city has also developed plans to expand Oakland Avenue and West Mountainview Road to three lanes, which would improve traffic flow in that area. The commission has not yet funded that project, which carries a roughly $2 million price tag, but City Manager Pete Peterson said that will be part of the budget request city leaders will consider this spring.
John Flaherty, who lives on Knob Creek Road, said traffic is already a problem in that area and would become worse if the townhome project moves forward. Families could be moving into the townhomes around the time work begins on Knob Creek Road.
“Think about all the traffic there is now, add another 178 families and now you’ve got a real mess on your hands,” Flaherty said.
Angus Musser, an associate with Longbranch Development Company, told commissioners the company is aiming to bring a “high-end product” to the area.
“We’re looking to bring innovative, high-quality housing to support the upwardly mobile workforce that you all have coming here to Johnson City and want to just help alleviate some of the issues that have come on in the last couple years with the housing shortage,” Musser said.
If the request clears the City Commission on final reading, Musser expects construction would begin in July 2022, with the first units complete in early 2023 and full completion in either late 2023 or early 2024.
City officials have estimated construction of the overpass could begin as early as spring 2023. According to a department spokesperson, the project isn’t currently in TDOT’s three-year program, which comes out each spring.
Niles Geary, who resides on Bondwood Circle, expressed “vigorous” opposition to the project. Although he acknowledges the property will likely be developed at some point, he said the timing could not be worse, citing a 288-unit apartment complex the commission recently approved within a mile of the proposed development.
The intersection of West Mountainview Road and Knob Creek Road already has a major bottleneck problem. He noted that the plans to build an overpass above the CSX railroad have been in motion for a number of years, but today, the project is still years away.
Geary added traffic currently backs up so far that people living in the Haven, an apartment complex on West Mountainview Road, can’t get out.
“Imagine for a moment that you’re trying to get to work early in the morning for an important meeting and you can’t even get out of your own neighborhood because traffic has you blocked,” he said.
Commissioner Aaron Murphy acknowledged that the project has generated significant concern among nearby residents, adding that he’s received numerous emails about the request.
He cautioned that the current zoning of the property, B-4, would allow a developer to construct a big box retail store without a rezoning. According to counts shared by the city, a shopping center would have a greater impact on traffic than a proposed apartment complex.
“We have a housing problem in our city and we know that Johnson City is on the cusp of great growth,” Murphy said. “... And here’s the thing about growth: You can’t stop it, you can’t control it, but we can get ahead of it.
“And getting ahead of it is changing the zone of this land so we don’t have a big Walmart back there making a whole lot of our neighbors mad with a whole lot of traffic.”