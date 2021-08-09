With a group of 36 doctors urging regional school systems to require students and staff to wear face masks, the Johnson City Board of Education has no plans to issue a mask mandate.

“We have, as you can guess, been hearing from a lot of people that have very differing opinions, and we’re continuing to monitor what’s happening at our schools,” said board Chair Kathy Hall. “If we feel like there’s an adjustment that needs to be made, we’ll call a meeting and make an adjustment.”

By a 4-3 margin, the board voted earlier this month to recommend that students wear masks in schools. Masks are optional this year, but the system requires them on school buses.

In a letter Sunday, dozens of local physicians called on school systems in Northeast Tennessee to require masks to preserve the health and safety of children and ensure kids can stay in school.

“After a year with online education, we have seen the extremely detrimental effects isolation has had on our young,” the group of physicians wrote. “Our rates of mental health concerns have skyrocketed, and the health of our children has declined. We cannot allow this to continue.”

Hall said there is “certainly” validity to the doctors’ concerns, which is why the system is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 spread. As of Friday, Aug. 6, the school system reported that four faculty members and 18 students had tested positive for COVID-19 across the system, including six kids at Liberty Bell Middle School. The school year started on Aug. 4.

“The one thing we’ve learned about the pandemic is things change on a regular basis, so being fluid in how we look at things is really important,” Hall said.

Although she doesn’t know if there’s a specific threshold at which the school board would call a meeting to consider changes to its policies, Hall noted that school administrators are in regular contact with the health department and board members.

“If there does seem to be a point where it’s time to consider making changes, we’ll call a meeting and do that,” she reiterated.

On July 27, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance recommending that everyone — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks in places with substantial or high transmission. Both Sullivan and Washington counties have high transmission. The CDC also recommended that students, staff, teachers and faculty wear masks in schools regardless of vaccination status.

In their letter, the doctors pointed out that children are among the largest unvaccinated populations in the community.

“Not wearing masks at this time will allow uncontrolled virus spread, which in turn will negatively affect the health of our community at large,” the letter said. “Identifying positive cases in children will also cause quarantines and return to out-of-class learning which has undesirable outcomes for our children.”

The delta variant, the doctors point out, is far more transmissible than the original COVID-19 virus.

“If the original COVID-19 spreads from one infected person to one to two others, the delta variant spreads from one person to eight to 10 others,” the doctors wrote. “If we have COVID positive, unmasked children within 6 feet of others, each affected child will have to be quarantined for 14 days, and that is if they are lucky and do not (get) sick.”

Reached Monday morning, school board member Beth Simpson deferred comment to Hall. During the school board’s meeting on Aug. 2, Simpson made the original motion to recommend masks in school.

Another school board member, Dr. Ginger Carter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Carter voted against issuing a recommendation that students wear masks to school.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has warned he will call a special session to take action against school systems that require masks.

“That is one piece of the puzzle,” Hall said about the position of state officials, “and that is not necessarily the only thing we make our decisions on.”

Gov. Bill Lee told reporters Monday that under state law school districts have the ability to make their own decisions about masks, according to the Tennessean. He did not indicate whether he supports calling a special session.

Press Staff Writer Jonathan Roberts contributed to this report.