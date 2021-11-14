Mayor Joe Wise notes that Johnson City's population has a distinguishable gap in the age range around 22-39.
That stays low until the population get closer to retirement.
"We're not opposed to any of the areas where we're strong," he said. "We would just like to keep people working and contributing and productive here where we can. This isn't an imagined thing. This is ... a demonstrable thing."
The city has budgeted $100,000 in the current fiscal year to support the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce's new young professionals program, an initiative designed to retain and recruit people in the 22-39 age range.
On Nov. 4, the commission approved a memorandum of understanding with the Chamber, which lays out certain expectations connected to the city's investment.
The agreement states that the Chamber must budget $200,000 for staffing and support. The organization will also provide bi-annual reports to city commissioners, one in January and the other in June.
As long as the city provides funding to the organization, the commission will also have one appointed representative serve on the Chamber's board. They're scheduled to consider that appointment during their regular meeting on Nov. 18.
The agreement will expire on June 30, but it can be extended.
What is the Chamber planning?
The Chamber will host a meet-and-greet for prospective members of its young professionals program on Tuesday, which the organization expects to draw 100 people. Events in November and December will serve as introductions to the program.
In January, the Chamber is planning a summit where leaders will invite young professionals to provide feedback on initiatives or projects they would like the program to adopt. Chamber CEO Bob Cantler said the meeting will allow the organization to fine-tune the program to ensure the Chamber's plans and the members' goals align.
The Chamber will introduce a membership fee for the program after Jan. 1. Cantler said members will have access to networking opportunities, personal development programs and exclusive events.
They may also be able to participate in "executive briefings" where members will meet community leaders such as politicians, local CEOs and school officials.
In the first year, the Chamber hopes to have 100 members enrolled in the young professionals program. The organization has not yet settled on the exact membership fee.
Chamber leaders have studied other young professionals programs in Chattanooga, Nashville, Knoxville and Charleston, South Carolina, to determine whether parts of those initiatives could fit in Johnson City.
The organization has also hired a director, McKenzie Templeton, to oversee the initiative. She started on Sept. 1.
By next year, Cantler said, the Chamber hopes to have a "critical mass" of members and the foundational elements of the program in place. That includes creating a website and developing an initiative called the "Coming Home" program, which will encourage people who originally grew up in Johnson City to consider moving back.
Why is Johnson City investing?
According to the results of the 2020 Census, Johnson City has witnessed a boost in its population over the last 10 years, growing 12.5% to 71,046 people.
Commissioner John Hunter points out that the availability of federal funds is tied to population growth, but there are other benefits to having a healthy workforce.
"If we're going to grow organic businesses in this area and recruit other businesses, we need a qualified, educated workforce instead of sending them outside the region," he said. "If we can engage these young adults as they're graduating and growing in their profession and can tie them into the community, we've got a greater chance of success in keeping them here."
Gaps in any segment of the population means the city is missing out on perks like new businesses or job creation, Wise said.
"We want people to live productive lives in Johnson City," Wise said, "and so we don't want to be producing great graduates at East Tennessee State University or Milligan University or any of the other local institutions to have them become our primary export."