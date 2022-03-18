ELIZABETHTON — A Wisconsin organization has written in a recent letter that “the City of Elizabethton is maintaining an unconstitutional display on city property” and demands that the city remove the three crosses displayed atop Lynn Mountain on the eastern edge of the city’s downtown.
The letter was mailed to City Attorney Roger Day on March 3 by Karen M. Heineman on behalf of the Freedom From Religion Foundation. In the letter, Heineman said she previously addressed the matter with the city in 2018. “More than three years later and several follow-up inquiries, we are still waiting.”
The city acknowledged the letter had been sent this month and is taking the matter under advisement, but did not make an extensive statement on the matter because of the chance the case could wind up in court.
City Manager Daniel Estes said in a press release that “the City of Elizabethton has received a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation of Madison, Wisconsin, regarding their objection on a display on Lynn Mountain. City staff will take the matter under advisement from legal counsel. Authority to take any action on this matter is vested in the Elizabethton City Council. Due to the threat of litigation, no further comment will be made at this time.”
In her letter, Heineman updates her complaint of 2018 by including a decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 in the case of American Legion v. American Humanist Assoc. She argued that “the Elizabethton crosses do not satisfy the considerations outlined in American Legion. They were erected on city property without permission by a group of boys challenged by their church.
At this point, it appears Heineman’s argument is distorted by lack of knowledge of local history and geography.
Heineman wrote “the crosses stand alone, except for times when an overtly Christian message companies them.” She said the message of the crosses has not changed over time; the religious purpose is not obscured, rather it is highlighted at certain times, such as Easter.” Such discussion of a message accompanying would be confusing to the people of Elizabethton, since the only message is a large “Merry Christmas” sign, which is only illuminated in November and December.
The explanation can be determined in a footnote Heineman included in the letter. That footnote was to a 2020 YouTube video, which is about another set of three crosses displayed on an Elizabethton mountain, but this is not the three crosses Heineman has objected to.
What she is describing is a separate group of crosses and the message “Jesus is Lord” on a mountain on display on the north side of town, on the other side of the Watauga River. Those crosses are on private land and maintained by a private individual. The property the crosses stand on is not inside the city limits, but located in Carter County. The city does not have any authority over the display by this property owner since it is not within the city’s jurisdiction.