A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for some areas of Northeast Tennessee by the National Weather Service in Morristown.
The advisory is from 1 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday
The weather service said snow is expected, but accumulations are likely to range from a light dusting to one inch with up to two inches possible "across the higher ridge tops."
Areas included in the advisory are Washington, Carter and Sullivan counties, Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol and Elizabethton.
Motorists should plan on slippery roads that could impact the evening commute, the NWS said.
It is also expected to be quite cold Friday night and Saturday morning with wind chills near zero degrees.