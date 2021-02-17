Northeast Tennessee is under a winter weather advisory for tonight and Thursday that is expected to bring snow and ice to the region.
“A potent winter storm will move into the Tennessee Valley region Wednesday night, lasting through Thursday. Periods of mixed wintry precipitation are expected, including moderate to heavy snowfall and light ice accumulations,” the National Weather Service in Morristown said Wednesday.
The weather service says to expect total snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. The weather advisory was posted for 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.
The weather service said motorists should also plan on slippery road conditions.