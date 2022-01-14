The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a winter storm watch for portions of Northeast Tennessee, with much of the region expected to receive several inches of snow between Sunday and Monday morning.
The winter storm watch includes Carter, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Unicoi counties, as well as the southernmost portion of Greene County. The entirety of Southwest Virginia also falls under the winter storm watch. Washington County, while not included in the watch, still has a chance to see snowfall accumulations of 3-4".
The mountainous areas of Johnson, Carter and Unicoi counties are likely to see the most accumulation, with Mountain City projected to see between 8-12" of snow — as are parts of Carter and Unicoi counties. Johnson City was given a 94% chance of two or more inches of snowfall, and a 71% chance of four or more inches. Kingsport, meanwhile, has an 88% chance of two or more inches of snow, and a 55% chance of four or more.
NWS Morristown Meteorologist Brandon Wasilewski said the lower elevations, including Johnson City, could see a bit of snow in the morning that is likely to transition into a period of rain/sleet turning into snow around sundown on Sunday.
"I would certainly expect, from what we're seeing right now, I would certainly expect the potential for multiple inches of snow (in Johnson City)," said Wasilewski.
Wasilewski said the city's snowfall totals could be impacted by the rain, and said downslope winds coming off the mountains could lead to dryer conditions and temperatures warming in the valley areas — cutting down on the amount of snowfall. Wasilewski said this storm system is expected to be stronger and impact a bit further south than the storm that moved through the area last Thursday, which left much of Washington County with only a dusting of snow.
"I think with this one we're looking at, potentially, better moisture on the backside and maybe some better upward motion," said Wasilewski. "That does give us confidence that maybe there's... potential for higher totals but, yeah, there are still some concerns (that totals will be low)."
Wasilewski said people should try and avoid travel during the storm, if possible, and urged people to keep up to date with the forecast in their area.