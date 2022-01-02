The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Northeast Tennessee through 10 a.m. Monday morning.
The warning area includes Carter, Greene, Unicoi and Washington counties and is in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday night to 10 a.m. Monday morning.
The weather service said heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 3 - 6 inches in the lower elevations and up to 8 inches in the higher elevations.
“Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility in heavy bursts of snow.The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” the weather service said in its Sunday morning advisory.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in case of an emergency.”