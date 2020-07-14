Nichole Williams is a former intern in U.S. Rep. Phil Roe’s legislative office in Kingsport.
She is now among 16 Republicans on the Aug. 6 ballot vying to succeed him in Congress.
The Kingsport native is a seventh generation Appalachian, with her family settling in Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia in the early 1700s. Willams said she recently found out she is a cousin of the late Congressman Jimmy Quillen.
She is a wife and mother of three daughters. Willams has worked as a sales manager in the car business.
What skills or experience do you have that makes you uniquely qualified to represent the 1st District in Congress?
The ability to talk to people. As a sales manager in the car business, if you can’t talk to people and close a deal, you’re going to have skinny kids. I’m going to treat you the same whether you’re missing teeth or own a yacht, and not everyone in this race can say that.
Our founding fathers made the qualifications to be in Congress as age 25 and a seven-year resident of the state you intend to represent because we are supposed to be people governed by people, not by career politicians and millionaires. They’re what is wrong with this country — they are the swamp that needs to be drained.
What are the economic issues you plan to make top priorities if elected to Congress?
ConAgra in Cocke County is leaving at the end of this year, and we need a new factory there. Parts of Johnson and Carter counties are struggling to have access to internet and it is hindering their educational goals as well as growth.
Then there is automation and the impact it will have on our district over the next seven to 10 years. As a millennial, I’m able to bridge a gap between hard work and technology. Our district is going to need that moving forward.
Nationally, we need a balanced budget amendment. We can’t continue draining future generations of the posterity they are entitled to in the Declaration of Independence. We are no longer independent, but dependent on handouts and programs. Things need to change.
Will you be able to put partisanship aside to best serve all of your constituents?
Absolutely. Regardless of how you vote or what you believe, we are all citizens of the greatest country on this planet. I am a firm believer in reaching across the aisle to get things done for the American people, and I’m a firm believer in staying connected, regardless of partisanship.
You can’t be a voice for the people if you don’t listen to them.
How important is it to you to see tax dollars returned to the 1st District in the form of federal grants and programs?
There are some things that we desperately need that can only be funded through federal programs. I would love to see us be able to reap some of the benefits of having a congressperson with enough fire in his or her belly to actually bring home the bacon.
Moving forward though, most of these bureaucratic agencies and federal programs are also what has impoverished, enslaved and trampled the freedoms and wealth of our country, so I would like to see a lot of them phased out over the next several years, especially the Department of Education and the IRS. Before the 16th Amendment, the federal government had to borrow money from the states. That’s how states kept federal spending in check. We need to return to that.
What do you believe is the No. 1 job of a congresswoman?
To support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic. It isn’t about the millions you spend, or the people you schmooze, it’s about knowing what this country was built on and the principles that hold its very fabric together.
Bringing jobs to this district and federal programs are fine and great and needed, but the job of Congress is to be a voice to their people and to uphold the Constitution. I’ve worked harder than every other candidate in this race combined, and I will continue that hard work as your congresswoman. I will remain accessible, and be actively involved in our community. This is my home. I will serve it well.