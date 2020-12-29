William King Museum of Art presents 'Tangible: Where Art and Technology Converge'

ABINGDON – The William King Museum of Art will present "Tangible: Where Art and Technology Converge" in the United Company Contemporary Regional Gallery on Feb. 1.
The exhibit, created by Jordan Fowler, is described as "an immersive experience" that challenges viewers to ask how technology is shaping our reality.
Fowler combines welding techniques with computer science to create interactive sculptures out of cement, packaging styrofoam, metal and other materials.
The sculptures are "created to look as though they were found in the ruins of a dystopian society."
COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place for this interactive exhibition. The exhibit will be viewable until May 9.
Programming for this exhibition includes:
- Tours at Two with Mary Jane Miller Sunday, Feb. 7 from 2 to 3 p.m.
- Tours at Two-Talk and Demo with Jordan Fowler: Sunday, Feb. 21 from 1 to 2 p.m.
- Tour and Talk: Sunday, Feb. 21 from 2 to 3 p.m.
The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Every first Thursday, WKMA is open until 8 p.m. Admission is free.
For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.