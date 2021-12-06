Willex Training will be traveling to Liberia in December in order to host free soccer clinics and provide meals to local families on Christmas day.
Wilfred Williams, the creator of Willex Training and assistant Milligan University women’s soccer coach, unofficially kick-started his business in 2017 after an experience he had during his senior year at Oakland University.
A strong bond
Williams, who is a refugee from Liberia and has been in the United States since 2006, played for Oakland’s men’s soccer team. During his time there, he met a child diagnosed with brain cancer, Alex, who had signed a letter of intent to play at the university through what Williams described as a program similar to Make-a-Wish. Williams and Alex formed a strong bond, and Alex eventually came up with the brand name Willex, a combination of his and Williams’ names.
After that, Williams changed all his social media platforms to incorporate the Willex name and began expanding his work from individual training sessions into a business. Willex officially became a brand in 2020 and has been growing since.
“I’ve always loved the game. I’ve always loved helping people and I’ve always loved being around kids,” said Williams. “I believe that it’s a gift for me to be able to talk to kids and connect with them and be able to teach them.”
Returning to Liberia
It is this love for kids and desire to help people that is pushing Williams to bring his training company to Liberia this Christmas. He was inspired to return home with his company after he saw that a friend at Golden Boot Academy took his training back home to Ethiopia.
“When I saw that I was like, ‘I need to do that.’ Because there’s a lot of talent in Liberia, but there’s not a lot of structure,” Williams said. “I want go back and I want take that kind of structure and that kind of training environment that I got here in the U.S. and that I’ve gotten from different coaches. I want to be able to take what I’ve learned and the knowledge that I have and be able to educate not just the players but the coaches as well.”
While Willex Training is in Liberia, they will be hosting several training sessions at no cost to the local teams. They will also be making donations to these teams in hopes that it will help them gain resources. The teams and their families will also be offered a hot meal on Christmas Day.
In order to make this happen, Williams has set up a fundraising effort through Willex Training. He is selling red Willex backpacks for $15 apiece in order to reach his goal of $3,000. If he exceeds this goal, the extra funds will be donated to Bear Another’s Burdens Ministry of Christ, a nonprofit school in Liberia run by Williams’ family.
“I’m excited to go back home and see the kids and be able to donate and be able to do a clinic for them,” Williams said.
You can help
To order a backpack or make a monetary donation, contact Williams on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Willex923, and on instagram at https://www.instagram.com/willex_923/?fbclid=IwAR1vE-MLZOyFu1S041Yiw52a0DNtl_Bb4SSAkUx7fUdMmwKFUhGsGRPpFak or by phone at 423-742-5489.