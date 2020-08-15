The long-awaited revitalization of Johnson City’s Model Mill is nearing completion.
The multi-million dollar rehab of the century-old, former flour processing plant has been described as a catalyst for development along West Walnut Street.
Developer Grant Summers, president of Summers-Taylor Inc., purchased the building in 2016 with his father Rab and said Friday that he hopes to move the construction company into the building in the first or second week of September.
The East Tennessee State University Foundation will also lease space in the mill, which will house the office of university advancement and the alumni association. The university expects to relocate those functions to the building in October.
Additionally, Summers anticipates a bakery called J. Bake will move in during the fall, and another, unidentified tenant has signed a lease to occupy the entire third floor of the building, which is roughly 7,000 square feet. That tenant would move in near the beginning of next year.
The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce also plans to move to the building, but officials are still determining whether the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, an organization focused on tourism development that is currently part of the Chamber of Commerce, will follow the Chamber to the mill.
“There’s no determination as to where our location will be,” said Brenda Whitson, the executive director of the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, “and I know that looking at the Model Mill and the first floor as a visitor’s center is still very much on the table.”
This conversation occurs as the CVB ruminates on another question: How should the organization be structured in relation to the Chamber of Commerce?
Currently, Andy Marquart, the chairman of the CVB council, said the bureau is folded into the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, but produces its own budget.
“It’s its own council under the Chamber and it operates with a budget, but the funds are funneled through the Chamber to support the CVB,” he said.
Marquart estimates that the CVB typically receives about $650,000 to $700,000 in lodging tax revenue in a single year, money that is spent to foster tourism in Johnson City. According to the city charter, 2% of the city’s 7% occupancy tax must be spent on tourism.
The majority of funding the CVB receives from the lodging tax will always go to support tourism development and attracting events to Johnson City, Marquart said, but the structure of the organization will ultimately determine how excess funds are dedicated to staffing and resources.
“If we’re with the Chamber, then there’s shared staffing and there’s advantages to that, and if we’re not, then there are advantages and disadvantages to structuring your staff differently,” he said.
Marquart said there are four options on the table: The CVB can operate under the authority of the city, act as an independent 501©6 organization, continue to operate under the Chamber, or function in a hybrid model, which would involve sharing space or at least a relationship with the Chamber but also operating as its own entity.
Ultimately, Marquart said the conversation about where the CVB will move is separate from the question of the organizational structure.
“Whatever structure emerges for the CVB, it doesn’t mean the mill is not in play as a place to go,” he said, meaning that the Model Mill is still an option even if the CVB ends up separating from the Chamber of Commerce.
Marquart said the CVB will need a new welcome center for tourists and visitors, which is currently housed in the Chamber of Commerce building at 603 E. Main Street.
The location of the visitors center and the structure of the CVB were two weaknesses identified in a draft strategic plan presented to city commissioners during a workshop in March.
John Whisenant, the director of tourism and communications of HospitalityTN, told commissioners in March that the center in Johnson City is currently “pretty weak.”
“It’s not in a good location, it’s dark, it’s not easy to find and it doesn’t give a good reflection, I think, of the destination,” he said.
Bob Cantler, the CEO of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, said there needs to be a more definitive answer about the structure of the Chamber and the CVB before the organization knows what its demands are going to be on space at the Model Mill.
“We feel we can work through this,” Cantler said. “It’s just a matter of we need to let some of this play out before we can make definitive answers about how much space is needed, what the cost would be and so forth.”
Asked for clarification on who will make the final decision about the structure of the CVB, City Manager Pete Peterson said hoteliers and restaurant owners drive the local tourism industry and have chosen to be members of the Chamber of Commerce, which has created the CVB council to deal with tourism. That’s the entity that the city has always funded.
He said the decision is now up to officials at the convention and visitor’s bureau.
“The city’s decision will be what organization to fund to perform the tourism development activities,” Peterson said. “We’re going to fund somebody. It’s not a matter of if we fund somebody. It’s who do we fund.”