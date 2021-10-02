It’s difficult to believe, but Daisy Duke is now four years old. She’s been part of our family for roughly 3 1/2 years and those years have been filled with just about every emotion you can feel toward a dog.
They say bloodhounds retain their puppy characteristics for two years. In our case, it’s been twice that and she shows no signs of slowing down.
Yes, Daisy Duke will be a puppy forever. And in some ways, we’re thankful for that. Her mischievous side is well documented, as is her propensity to destroy (that’s not the thankful part). She is calming down a bit — she actually sits on the couch for minutes at a time wondering what to get into next — but when push comes to shove, Daisy Duke just can’t help herself.
She is part thief and vandal and all clown. She’s also turned into a loving companion who keeps us entertained every day, and for this we are thankful.
The craziness is non-stop, even when she appears to be behaving. Once in a while she sneaks out of the family room toward the kitchen, thinking nobody has noticed. She often comes back with something in her mouth that shouldn’t be there — a shoe, a sock, a kitchen towel, a pizza box. Whatever she can get her jowls around is fair game.
Like everything else, this has turned into a game for Daisy Duke. She brings whatever it is back into the family room. “What do you have?” we ask. Wagging her tail, she appears genuinely proud of her acquisition. But she knows when she has something she’s not supposed to have. She’ll stand perfectly still and offer very little resistance while we wrestle whatever it is out of her mouth.
It’s quite a game. We never know what she will come back with. We try to hide our laughter so as to not encourage her. But sometimes it’s just downright hilarious and we can’t help ourselves. This is the essence of Daisy Duke.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Daisy Duke spent her fourth birthday much the same way as she has spent her past three — reluctantly wearing a birthday hat, eating cupcakes and cheeseburgers and then generally running amok.
As always, her step-siblings enjoyed the festivities as well, wearing party hats and sharing the treats. Daisy Duke got a new football and some bones for her birthday. The football was a big hit. Although she is 100% bloodhound, she really seems to have some retriever in her. She will bring that football back every time, no matter how far it is thrown or kicked.
Of course, when we decide play time is over and she’s not ready to stop, that last return can be painful when she comes at us full speed, leaps and hits us as hard as an ETSU linebacker.
HOG WILD
As anybody who lives in our neighborhood will tell you, Daisy Duke can be quite vocal. She lets us know with warning howls if anybody has the audacity to walk by the house while she is outside.
But one day, the bays and howls seemed even louder and more intense. She has always leapt at the fence, but and on this day it really looked like she meant business. As it turns out, the family who lives behind us had acquired a small pig. The pig was running around in their yard and Daisy Duke was going hog wild at the fence. It was a good test for the wooden fence because if she didn’t get over it or through it on that day, she likely never will.
The pig gave a few glances at the out-of-control hound, but never got close. As it turns out, they won’t get the chance to be friends. The pig, which had been found by the neighbors, has been moved to a good home.
GARDEN UPDATE
The tomatoes and cucumbers made it through the season mostly unscathed. However, we did lose one of the few cantaloupes we planted.
Somehow, Daisy Duke managed to pull the melon through a hole in the fence. It was not mature yet, which made it easier for her to squeeze out. This turned out to be the one item from the garden she didn’t like. She brought it up on the deck and played with it for 30 minutes, breaking the skin and tasting the juice. But in the end, she spit it out and walked away.
The cantaloupe didn’t last long. Daisy Duke’s step-sister Fern swooped in and devoured it in about five seconds. Fern, the red-tick coonhound, gave Daisy Duke a nod of thanks.
Nobody can tell what the future holds for our precocious bloodhound, but if her first four years are any indication, the next few are going to be a wild ride. We’ll be happy to hold on and enjoy the journey.
Joe Avento is the Sports Director at the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column about the exploits of his bloodhound Daisy Duke appears the first Sunday of each month. Contact him at [email protected].
