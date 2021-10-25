For roughly 20 years, Summers-Taylor Inc. has been the only company to bid for contracts associated with Johnson City’s paving program.
On Thursday, the City Commission approved a three-year resurfacing contract with the company. In fiscal year 2022, the budget for the city’s asphalt resurfacing program is $3.3 million.
This year, city employees sent bid invitations to 49 companies in the area, and Summers-Taylor Inc. was the only one that responded.
“Historically, we have only had one bidder for our annual resurfacing contract,” staff wrote in their report to commissioners.
Unlike the Tennessee Department of Transportation, which typically bids multi-million dollar paving jobs, the volume of work that the city does annually is not enough to attract large paving companies from outside the area.
Why don’t other companies bid? Johnson City Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said there could be a few reasons.
One, they may not have the equipment or manpower that Summers-Taylor does to take on such a large project. Two, they may not be able to put together the proper material mixture, which must abide by specifications from the state.
And three, even if they are a large enough company, they may be too far away to keep the temperature of the asphalt hot enough to pour. The asphalt must stay at least 325 degrees Fahrenheit to remain usable, and transporting it over long distances can be a problem.
“They get the temperatures at the (asphalt) plant and then calculate how much cooling would occur between the plant and getting it down on the road,” Pindzola said. “You can only go so far.”
There are few rock quarries in the area that aren’t owned by Summers-Taylor, Pindzola said, and smaller companies may not be able to produce the product the city needs, meaning they limit themselves to smaller projects.
The city wants to ensure that whichever company receives its resurfacing contract also has access to the best materials, allowing Johnson City to get at least 25 years out of new asphalt.
For any project or product the city bids out, Pindzola said, officials do prefer to have multiple bids, which helps keep the price low. He added, however, that there’s no downside to Summers-Taylor being the only bidder for the city’s paving program.
“They provide a great service and a quality product,” Pindzola said. “That’s what we’re looking for.”
Summers-Taylor President Grant Summers said the city has plenty of competition on numerous other projects, but within the region no one else has shown interest in the city’s resurfacing work.
As a business, Summers said, asphalt is dependent on geography: How many miles is the job from an asphalt production plant? The simple cost of trucking it from one location to another often isn’t feasible, he added.
In the grand scheme, Johnson City is a fairly small metro, he explained, meaning there’s only so many companies that are capable of completing larger projects.
Companies working for the city must also comply with state requirements, Summers said, such as having a certified plant and meeting training requirements for employees.
“It’s a different level than paving the drug store parking lot,” he said.