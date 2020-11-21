Northeast Tennessee has reported 132 novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths since the beginning of November, just over a third of its total death toll, sending the region’s death rate climbing.
As of Friday, the region’s COVID-19 death rate was 74.5 per 100,000 people — higher than that of the state, which was at 62.1 per 100,000. An older population is likely a big driver behind the region’s high rate of death, said Dr. Randy Wykoff, East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health dean.
Wykoff calculated Northeast Tennessee’s average weighted age at 43.6 years old, compared to an average weighted age of 38.8 years old statewide. In addition, 20.4% of the region’s population is age 65 or older, while 16.4% of people statewide are 65 or older.
“If age is a major risk factor for death, which it is, that would certainly explain part of the difference, but I can’t tell you that that’s a greater part than chronic disease,” Wykoff said. “There may be factors that we don’t even know about, but certainly as a starting point, (age) would explain a lot.”
Dr. David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Regional Health Office, also cited age as a reason behind the region’s higher death rate from the virus.
“Our population in Northeast Tennessee is older than the average population of the state, and older people are at higher risk, so that’s one thing,” Kirschke said. “The other thing that can contribute is that our population has a higher proportion of risk factors for bad outcomes, so things like diabetes and COPD — those are all higher in our Southern Appalachian population.”
Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer, said last week that a higher rate of chronic disease leads to sicker patients and more deaths as a result of the virus.
“We are in a region that is seeing sicker patients, we have some more co-morbidities than some of our larger cities, and that plays into that,” Swift said. “We are also starting to see nursing homes and congregant settings have some more patients and that’s always going to increase our death rate, always.”
And nursing homes, whose residents account for 41.18% of Northeast Tennessee’s total deaths, are a perfect storm for bad outcomes from the virus.
In Northeast Tennessee, at least 159 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 according to the Tennessee Department of Health, while statewide, 1,195 residents have died, 28.43% of its total death toll.
“It’s a highly communicable disease and it’s lethal, especially in an older population,” Wykoff said, “that’s a bad combination.”
Kirschke said the health department puts a lot of resources into preventing and dealing with outbreaks at long-term care facilities, including consultations with nursing homes dealing with outbreaks, and providing some manpower as well. The best way to prevent nursing home outbreaks, however, is slowing down the virus in community — which is surging at the moment, with the region likely to set a record for new cases in a month in November.
“High rates of community spread affect nursing homes because workers still need to do things,” Kirschke said. “With all the spread we have in the community, there’s just an increased chance that they’re going to get exposed to coronavirus and then bring it into the facility.”
Wykoff said the responsibility to stop the spread falls on the people in the community.
“We wear a mask, we practice social distancing we engage in hygiene, avoid meetings not just for ourselves, but for each other,” Wykoff said.
“The history of Appalachia is people have always helped each other whether it’s raising a barn or harvesting a crop, and this is one time where we really can help each other.”