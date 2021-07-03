Exactly where did this country’s fascination with fireworks on the Fourth of July originate?
We all learned in grade school that the Declaration of Independence was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson between June 11 and June 28, 1776. This remarkable treatise outlining the reasons for our country’s desire to be free of British rule was then signed by members of Congress on July 4, 1776.
Jefferson and the other minds behind the Declaration of Independence, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin, thought this day should be remembered for generations to come. On a side note, both Adams and Jefferson actually died on the same date just hours apart — July 4, 1826.
Adams conveyed his enthusiasm for celebrating the date of the Declaration of Independence’s ratification as a national holiday in a letter to his wife, Abagail. At the time, Adams thought that day would be July 2.
Adams wrote: “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
From all that, we’ve ended up with fireworks on the Fourth of July. Most of the impressive displays are professionally and safely orchestrated. But as anyone who has lived in Johnson City long enough knows, illegal backyard displays of patriotism are just as common.
I can’t help but wonder if all this fireworks hoopla that was started by former colonists celebrating their independence might have been rooted in the very British custom of observing Guy Fawkes Day.
Most Americans are likely to be most familiar with Guy Fawkes through a stylish mask based on his likeness first made popular in the graphic novel “V for Vendetta,” and later in the 2006 movie of the same name. The masks were originally made by Warner Brothers studio to promote the movie.
Fawkes was executed in 1606 for his role in the “Gunpowder Plot” to bring down the protestant government of King James. And I do literally mean “bring down” the government. He was captured in the cellars of the Houses of Parliament with several dozen barrels of gunpowder.
Throughout history, Fawkes has been somewhat of a hero to anarchists, social activists and rebels of all stripes. In recent decades, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask at any social protest has become almost compulsory. All right, maybe I’m stretching it a bit.
Nonetheless, David Lloyd, the artist who originated the V masks for the graphic novel, believes they have become a cultural symbol for rebellion — much in the same way as Alberto Korda’s iconic photo of Argentine revolutionist Che Guevara has.
The true story of Fawkes is compelling enough (he was hanged, drawn and quartered for his crime), but “V for Vendetta” has only added to the doomed rebel’s mystique — even in the United States where Fawkes is not very well known.
Celebrating Guy Fawkes Day (observed on Nov. 5 — the date in 1605 when he was captured under Parliament with his gunpowder) was largely discontinued in this country after the American Revolution. Our nation’s leaders wanted to distance the new country from such Old World frivolity.
George Washington also said he thought Guy Fawkes Day was insulting to Catholics.
Even so, I can’t help but think this nation’s founding leaders had more than a bit of Guy Fawkes Day in mind when they pushed for celebrations on Independence Day. Fireworks and Guy Fawkes Day were very much linked in psyche of anyone who grew up hearing tales of a failed rebellion.
The Brits have kept the tradition of Guy Fawkes Day going with bonfires, fireworks and by burning effigies of the unsuccessful plotter. Some Americans are undoubtedly puzzled by the idea of celebrating a failed coup. After all, we would never declare a holiday for a loser.
Actually, Guy Fawkes Day is more about the government wanting people to remember what happens to traitors. Poems have been passed down from generation to generation warning that treason is never forgotten.
There is a traditional English nursery rhyme that says as much: “Remember remember the fifth of November Gunpowder, treason and plot. I see no reason why gunpowder, treason Should ever be forgot.”
Just think: Had this country not won its war for independence, we might be reciting poems today reminding children of the great folly of men like Washington, Jefferson and Adams who dared to challenge King George.
As it is, we remember Washington, Jefferson and Adams today as winners, champions of the people and builders of this great nation. And as Adams envisioned, our independence is as good a reason as any to set off a few fireworks.
But unlike some Johnson City residents, who don’t need an excuse like Fourth of July to set off fireworks illegally inside the city limits, I usually try to resist pyrotechnic urges. I know that’s not exactly in keeping with the rebellious spirit of Guy Fawkes, but anarchy is just not my thing.
And as history tells us, Fawkes and his co-conspirators weren’t very good at it either.