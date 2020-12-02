ELIZABETHTON — One of the items on the agenda of tonight’s meeting of the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission is a proposal to recommend to City Council that Rogosin Drive should be renamed Dave Rider Street.
Rider was a highly successful football coach at Elizabethton High School, and his teams reached the state championship semifinals several times. He also is the grandfather of the current head coach of the Cyclones, Shawn Witten, who led the team to a state championship last year and will try for a repeat Saturday. Another of his grandsons is Jason Witten, who has been a star in the National Football League.
There should be no debate that the renaming of the street is a popular and a deserved honor. Even so, some people will wonder who the road had been named for and why had he or she been given that honor.
Rogosin is not a common name in the region and most people don’t know the reason why the street was named for Rogosin. But one person who could be expected to have the answer is Charles Von Cannon, a man who been active in local affairs for several decades and is still active in the local government and economy.
Von Cannon did not disappoint when he was asked who Rogosin Drive was named for.
“That would be Israel Rogosin,” Von Cannon said without having to pause on Wednesday morning. He knew Rogosin because Rogosin owned the rayon plants and Von Cannon was the No. 2 man at the Bemberg plant. Von Cannon said Rogosin bought both the Bemberg and North American Rayon Corp. plants from the United States government after they had been seized as enemy property during World War II.
While being the head of the largest economic engine in the county is certainly a good reason for naming a street after Rogosin, Von Cannon thought there might have been an even better reason for the city to honor Rogosin.
“He donated the land on which the high school and the old Carter County Memorial Hospital were built,” Von Cannon said.
The large section of land between Elk Avenue and G Street, including the hospital property and high school campus had once been a part of the Bemberg property. It was held by the company, probably for future expansion, but was never used. Von Cannon said Bemberg allowed the land to be used for a different purpose.
“They allowed everyone to plant gardens,” Von Cannon said. “My family had one of the gardens. Just about everybody had a garden there. There were no gates or fences. People just planted tomatoes and corn and beans and no one stole anything. It was very rich dirt, so close to the Watauga River. Can you imagine if we tried to do that now? The Germans who started the plants had a philosophy about it, I forget what they called it, but it meant living healthy and eating fresh vegetables.”
Von Cannon could recall many details about Rogosin, even that his home was in Allenhurst, N.J., and that he founded Beaunit Mills and had perhaps a dozen textile plants across the United States. He even founded another one in Ashdod, Israel.
More details about Rogosin were provided by Joe Penza, archivist for the city of Elizabethton. Penza sent newspaper clippings about Rogosin, which included negotiations on an attempted sale of the plant that fell through in 1962 and also a story of his widespread philanthropy, including the donation of $500,000 to New York Hospital. But that was just the start. By 1965, Rogosin gave $4 million in pre-Vietnam War inflation donations to the New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center Fund. Another noteworthy donation took place in celebration of his 60th birthday, when he donated $500,000 in Beaunit stock to the two lowest-paid employees of the company.
But the transfer of land from Bemberg to the city of Elizabethton turned out not to be a donation. Jarrod Ellis, Carter County’s Register of Deeds, produced the deed, which showed the city paid $79,000 for the land. There were probably several reasons why Rogosin could not give the land to the city.
The first was economic. The Elizabethton rayon plants were struggling with challenges coming from overseas competition and the increasing difficulties in meeting the Environmental Protection Agency guidelines. There was a much more personal reason. Rogosin was 84 years old when the transaction was made on March 4, 1971. He would die in April. He was divesting of his lifelong work and also sold the Bemberg plant in March for $350,000. He did not live to see the closure of the plant.
, nor did he live to see the high school and hospital that would be built on the garden patch.