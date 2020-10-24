A new 90-room, four-story hotel will soon be visible by motorists traveling along North State of Franklin Road near Med Tech Parkway.
Developers hope the extended-stay hotel at 190 Heart Drive will open at the end of February after starting construction near the beginning of 2020. It will be a Home2 Suites by Hilton.
Sam Patel, whose company Emerge Hospitality Group is a partner on the project with Vintage Hotel Group, said builders planned ahead to ensure the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would not jeopardize the opening or timetable of the project. The hotel started construction before the epidemic hit, but Patel said his company isn’t looking at any new development anytime soon — at least until they have a clearer sense of how the economy will recover.
“It’s going to be very difficult for new hotels to get off the ground anytime soon,” he said, chalking that up to the conditions created by the pandemic.
Although local residential construction has continued almost unabated, Johnson City Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said COVID-19 seems to have had a more evident impact on commercial development, which has also seen new construction slow in large part because of hits to equity markets and uncertainty associated with federal elections.
“There’s a lot of wait-and-see right now for early 2021,” Mitchell said.
Looking at monthly permit figures from March through August of 2019 and 2020, Mitchell said residential development, including single-family houses and town homes, appears to be unaffected by the pandemic. In fact, he said housing starts doubled, tripled or quadrupled between 2019 and 2020.
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised at how strong the housing starts have been really all year,” he said.
In Johnson City, housing starts almost doubled over the past 18 months, clocking 342 new residential projects, compared to the prior 18 months, which tallied 178.
Mitchell said commercial development was stronger in March and April than 2019, but it slowed over the summer and fell below last year’s new permit figures in June through August.
Still, in the past 18 months, the city saw 27 more project permits compared to the previous 18-month period — 44 versus 17. The total value of those projects also increased from $11.7 million to $19.9 million.
Mitchell said city officials expect the first signs of renewed commercial growth will occur around Interstate 26’s Exit 17, where state and local leaders have placed a roughly 950-acre retail and tourism incentive zone.
“If the markets respond well to the election and positive changes occur with the pandemic, 2021 could see a strong surge in retail and entertainment in the Boones Creek area,” he said.
He said new commercial development appears to be on pause, but added that there’s still interest, noting that city staff is continuing to receive phone calls, emails and requests for meetings regarding projects.
“I don’t think it would be accurate to say we are seeing a decline,” he said. “I think we are just seeing a pause.”
Long-term, Patel said he thinks Johnson City is a good market, especially with the presence of East Tennessee State University and a strong medical community.
Rooms at the hotel on Heart Drive will be full-sized suites with sofas, refrigerators and dishwashers. There will also be about 2,000 square feet of meeting space, two outdoor patios and an indoor pool.
Leisure travel picked up throughout the summer after states started reopening, which helped hotels survive, Patel said, but business dipped again around the end of the summer when students started going back to school. So far, business has been steady enough to be survivable.
Patel expects his company will have a better grasp on how the economy will react once a COVID-19 vaccine is ready, but the current conditions make it difficult for new projects to get started.
“Developers are going to look at them three times as hard, and lenders are definitely going to look at them five times as hard,” he said.