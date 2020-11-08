Since the beginning of October, Northeast Tennessee has reported four single-day records for new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections — and a monthly record for new cases in October, as well.
But where are those cases coming from? There’s not really an easy answer.
“We are trying to pull out data on that, although it looks like lots of missing data where people have not provided that information,” said Dr. David Kirschke, medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office.
Kirschke said that, while unknown exposures are considered community spread, a survey of the health office’s case investigators found known exposures in schools, university and healthcare settings, which includes nursing homes.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 critical indicators report, which was last updated on Oct. 30, there were at least 69 active clusters of COVID-19 in the Northeast Region and in Sullivan County, which has its own health department.
The data shows at least 29 of those are related to assisted living facilities, nursing homes and other healthcare settings, though there are at least 20 community clusters as well.
The report doesn’t list cases in schools, but those have been on the rise in Washington County — prompting some Johnson City schools and the entire Washington County School System to return to virtual learning.
As of Friday, Johnson City Schools had 513 students in quarantine and 34 in isolation due to COVID-19, along with 16 faculty in quarantine and 10 in isolation. During a special called meeting on Tuesday, Washington County Director of Schools Bill Flanary said the system had more than 900 faculty and students in quarantine, with more than 50 in isolation.
Healthcare facilities, particularly nursing homes, continue to see high rates of transmission as well, with more than 100 new cases reported in area nursing homes over the past week.
Kirschke said the region’s high positive test rate is also a cause of concern, as it indicates there are more cases out there that haven’t been detected yet, leading to further spread. He said people should take measures to protect themselves and the community, and referenced the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommendations, which include always wearing a face covering in public places and avoiding gatherings with people outside of your household — particularly if you’re not wearing a mask.
“With such high numbers of cases and high test positivity, there are likely many undetected cases in the community in all settings, so we recommend everyone takes measures to protect themselves and others when in public,” Kirschke said.