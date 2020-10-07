With candidates jockeying to fill multiple open seats at the local, state and federal levels, political signs are popping up in Johnson City like daisies.
Unlike daisies, however, Johnson City regulates political signs.
The city restricts where candidates can place signage and even provides City Commission hopefuls with a guide that delineates where they can go.
Signs are prohibited from appearing on public property such as schools and parks, within a public right-of-way, in median areas between traffic lanes, within 7.5 feet of any property line or public street right-of-way, and along controlled-access roads, “such as the Interstate or State of Franklin Road.” A “controlled-access road” is a roadway with limited driveway cuts and access points.
Although signs have cropped up along State of Franklin Road, Johnson City Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said candidates can place signs along controlled-access roads if they appear on private property.
Recently, Mitchell said, community members have had questions about the city rules that prohibit political signs in right-of-ways and along controlled-access roads.
Rule two says that political signs are not allowed within the public right-of-way, and rule four says that political signs may not be posted on controlled-access roads. Mitchell noted that these two rules are redundant but purposefully distinguish between local and state right of ways.
Although it’s already clearly stated that signs aren’t permitted in the public right of way, the rule regarding closed-access roads, Mitchell said, is intended to highlight the importance of not putting signs in a state right-of-way, which are generally controlled-access roads or highways.
Mitchell said that’s because it’s too hazardous for the city’s three codes enforcement officers, who each patrol zones, to pull onto the shoulder of a highway — or parts of State of Franklin Road — and pull up signs.
“It’s just way too dangerous of a situation and not something they should be doing,” he said.
He reiterated, however, that candidates can place signs visible from the interstate or State of Franklin Road if they appear on private property with the permission of the property owner.
“For the next time we do this, we will probably combine bullets two and four and just do a better job of explaining what it means,” Mitchell said.
Before the next election cycle, he said the city may also consider reordering the rules so that they appear right after each other.
Mitchell said the city regulates temporary signs to prevent a proliferation of unattractive signage across the community. Additionally, prohibiting those types of signs on city property prevents the appearance that the city is endorsing a candidate or business.
The city also prohibits signs from appearing between a sidewalk and curb or on telephone poles, power poles or street lights. Vehicles or trailers parked on right-of-ways for the purpose of displaying political signage are also prohibited, and all signs must be removed within 48 hours after an election.
Political signs in violation of the city’s rules are removed by city work crews and placed in storage at a city complex on Water Street. Candidates can pick up those signs during regular work hours, but the city keeps unclaimed signs until after the election, at which point they are discarded.