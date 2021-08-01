You may remember Heather and Rebecca Perry as the twins who dawned sparkly mermaid tails in the summer of 2018. Now, three years later, they’re packing up those tails as they head off to graduate school in Grenada.
The Perry twins graduated from East Tennessee State University this May, both with degrees in biology and minors in paleontology.
“It wasn’t an easy road,” Heather said, “you can’t do it alone, you’ve got to have a network.”
On top of their studies, the girls continued to spend their summers as mermaids in Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies and working at vet clinics during the year. They also worked birthday parties as mermaids before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that they’ve graduated, the twins are preparing to move to the Caribbean to pursue careers as either exotic-animal or mixed-practice veterinarians at St. George’s University. They are also considering the idea of being traveling vets.
“We’re just seeing where life takes us,” Rebecca said. “We do everything together, so I could see us traveling the country together being vets,” Heather said.
In the meantime, the four-year Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree program will allow them plenty of time to choose a career path. They will spend two years in a combination of basic science curriculum and clinical skills courses, a year in introductory medicine and surgery courses and clinical rotations, and a year in clinical training.
As the twins begin a new chapter of their lives, they certainly have no intention of abandoning their mermaiding hobby. In fact, they attribute part of their interest in exotic animals to their passion for mermaiding.
“We’re drawn to something ‘out there’ and magical,” Rebecca said, “and a lot of animals seem otherworldly … some even seem like aliens.”
Mermaiding hasn’t just given them a career path though. Heather and Rebecca have made friends in the mermaiding community, connecting with them online and through local events.
“It’s definitely changed my life for the better,” Heather said. “It’s definitely a really inclusive community with a lot of connections to other subcultures, you get to meet a lot of different people,” Rebecca said.
The Perrys encourage anyone just starting mermaiding or a career in veterinary studies or any science field to be confident and really commit to it.
“Just jump in and do it,” Heather said. “It’s gonna be tough, but you’ll meet some great people along the way and it’s worth doing something you’re passionate about,” Rebecca said.