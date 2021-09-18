After seeing active COVID-19 cases top 200 within the first month of classes, officials with the Johnson City Schools system say numbers have since reached a more manageable level, dropping to almost a quarter of that figure within weeks of issuing a mask mandate.
"The hardest thing initially was just getting on top of it," said Johnson City Schools Safety Supervisor Greg Wallace.
"Because there were so many (cases) there initially that trying to trace that many people in a lot of different directions as we were ... reinstituting some of those protocols was difficult. But right now it's fairly routine."
Case counts have dropped significantly in the weeks since the system implemented a stricter mask policy on Aug. 17. Masks are required for students and staff, but parents have the ability to opt their children out. Roughly 2,100 of the system's approximately 8,000 students have been opted out.
Across the system, active cases increased to a high of 205 among students and staff on Aug. 20, but that number had decreased to 61 on Thursday. Those totals stayed in the triple digits for about three weeks before dropping to 95 on Sept. 8.
Superintendent Steve Barnett attributes the decrease to a combination of masking, contact tracing and other stricter COVID-19 protocols, which the system reintroduced as numbers started to rise.
According to system guidelines, all desks are now arranged to face the same direction with as much space between them as possible. Teachers also maintain strict seating charts to identify students who come into close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. The system tries to limit the number of students in quarantine as much as possible.
Schools also try to direct foot traffic within the building in only one direction, and officials have also discontinued most off-site field trips.
Unless numbers decrease considerably, Barnett said, the system plans to keep its protocols in place until January. The Board of Education voted earlier this month to maintain its existing mask requirement through the remainder of the semester.
Parents are also taking the initiative to screen their children before they arrive at school, Barnett said.
"Our families have been really good about, if they have a child who is symptomatic, keeping them home, getting them tested and not sending them in," Barnett said. That's helped the system limit the number of students in quarantine, he said.
To help plug any potential gaps in staffing, the system has hired several permanent substitutes. Those employees can also facilitate remote learning for students in quarantine.
Currently, COVID-19 is affecting a small fraction of the system's total pool of about 1,000 employees. On Thursday, one staff member was in quarantine and five had tested positive.
Lisa Carter, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City, said she believed the mask mandates have had an impact on the overall case loads among children, something hospital officials called on schools to do for weeks during the summer.
"We do think that that had an impact on the decreasing numbers," Carter said.
As of Friday, Niswonger was treating two children hospitalized with COVID-19, down from a high of 11 in early September. The seven-day average of new cases among school-age children in Northeast Tennessee has also declined. down from a high of 202 on Aug. 30 to 130.8 on Sept. 16.
"Thankfully, we did have school systems that stepped up once they saw just how contagious this variant was and how strong these outbreaks were and made the decisions to go ahead and implement those mandates," Carter said.