Washington County officials are looking for ideas on how to spend $1.9 million in federal money before the end of the calendar year.
The catch is the funds, which are part of the CARES Act, must be spent on specific items associated with the county’s functions related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told county commissioners at their meeting on Monday that Gov. Bill Lee has set aside $115 million from the federal pandemic relief act to be distributed to municipalities and counties in Tennessee.
Of that amount, Washington County is earmarked to receive a little more than $1.9 million.
“This presents a problem we normally don’t have,” Grandy said. “We usually have more needs than money.”
The mayor said the money must be spent in five specific categories dealing with COVID-19:
- Medical expenses;
- Public health-related expenses;
- Payroll expenses;
- Public health compliance expenses;
- Any other reasonable and necessary expense incurred in response to the pandemic.
If the county doesn’t designate an appropriate use for the funds, the money goes back to the state government. Grandy said “if the state can’t figure out what to do with it,” the funds will go back to federal coffers.
The mayor said the county has been keeping track of its payroll-related and medical expenses during the pandemic to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management and the Tennessee Emergency Management agencies.
“This offers us new opportunities to spend these funds if we can figure out a way to work it into one of these categories,” Grandy said.
Commissioners agreed that work to find a use for the federal funds will begin when the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee meets in September. Several members suggested the funds could fill a sanitary need by bringing reliable water to areas of the county that are underserved.
Commissioner Jim Wheeler suggested a portion of the funds might also be used to replace a water heater at the Washington County Detention Center.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Jodi Jones said the funds could also be used to expand broadband to areas of Washington County with limited internet access. She said such needs have been amplified as more residents work and learn from home during the pandemic.