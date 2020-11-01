The two candidates who emerge victorious in Jonesborough’s race for alderman will be tasked with leading the town through and out of the once-in-a-century novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that’s already claimed the lives of more than 50 Washington County residents and infected thousands of others.
Recently, the Press reached out to the five candidates running for alderman and asked what they feel the Board of Mayor and Alderman’s role is in dealing with a public health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Incumbent Alderman Adam Dickson said the board has two responsibilities when responding to a public health crisis: A responsibility to ensure the town’s employees and their families remain safe, but also a responsibility to “offer solutions that are balanced and comprehensive” to keep the town’s residents safe while preserving the things that make Jonesborough what it is.
“It would have been irresponsible to allow those events to continue and risk the health of citizens,” Dickson said in an email. “It would have been just as irresponsible to ignore groups such as local business owners and their concerns that decreased foot traffic would close their doors. Therefore, the BMA’s responsibility in this unprecedented situation is to offer solutions that are balanced and comprehensive.
“Exhibiting consideration for all of the Town’s constituencies (i.e. employees, their families, local residents and business owners) and abiding by the advice of public health officials allows a leadership body such as the BMA to respond safely and effectively to a public health crisis such as COVID-19.”
Fellow Alderman Terry Countermine said he believes the board must work with town staff to “set guidelines that keep our employees, their families, and our citizens as safe as possible” by listening to health experts, saying it is the board’s duty to set an example.
“It is very important that we discuss these issues, compromise, make decisions and have patience,” Countermine said. “We live in a world that is struggling. Let’s listen more and talk, sometimes yell, less. Jonesborough could and should set an example for others.”
Bill Graham, a Jonesborough businessman, said the board needs to do their best to create a safe environment, suggesting the board offers citizens opportunities to “make a safe choice” by stressing mask use, social distancing and hand hygiene but also said he feels “the last thing we need to do is tell people to go home.
“I don’t think that’s healthy,” Graham said. “I think when you tell people to go home, don’t come out — number one you’re scaring them, and number two I think there’s more negative things that happen when you’re in quarantine than when you can get out and breathe and enjoy life.
“But the thing about it is, when you do get out, you have to be smart,” Graham continued. “You have to wear a mask, you have to social distance, you have to hand-sanitize and if you’re sneezing, coughing, blowing whatever, don’t go out because you’re jeopardizing other people. Be respectful.”
Graham said he worries for the safety of his older and immunocompromised family members, as well as the town’s more “seasoned folks,” referring to its elderly population who are more likely to have serious or fatal outcomes if they become infected.
“I really, really, really worry about our seasoned folks,” Graham said. “We have to do our best to protect them, I don’t care what it takes — we have to protect them.”
Theatre performer and music teacher Lucas Schmidt said the board needs to use what authority it has to mitigate the damage done by the virus, which means “balancing safety and financial stability as key issues.”
“An unfortunate currently popular opinion is that the economy and people’s lives are somehow separated,” said Schmidt. “We live in a market economy; it’s not so simple to just shut everyone’s doors and expect things to turn out OK. Mental health, which has a heavy hand in our ultimate physical health, is critically important to the survival of our society.”
Schmidt said the board should promote new events to stimulate the local economy while watching data trends and maintaining “constant communication with the local health department.” Schmidt added that “informing our citizens of the suggestions made by the health department while disclosing all decisions made on behalf of the town is more critical now than ever.”
“Transparency regarding our directives during the crisis arms citizens with the necessary knowledge to make their own choices in regards to their health and safety — emotional decisions are not an option when balancing people’s personal autonomy and livelihoods,” Schmidt said. “It is also important that the town government not overstep their granted authority to manage the crisis. Infringing on citizens’ rights is not an option as an Alderman.”
Jonesborough native Jason Greenlee, who has spent 20 years working as an emergency medical technician, said he has to do things such as wear masks, gloves, goggles and gowns while working, but said “people are smart enough to understand what right and wrong is.”
“I don’t believe in blanket punishments for everybody — I believe it’s the first time we’ve made the healthy quarantine wear masks versus the ones who are sick quarantine and wear masks,” Greenlee said. “I’m not one of those people who believe that everybody should be locked down, so as a board I don’t think we should restrict people, I believe they’re smart enough to make their own decisions and live with their own consequences.”