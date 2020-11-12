The United States has seen a 128% increase in new apprentices since 2009, with 252,000 fresh apprentices in fiscal year 2019 alone.
Heath McMillian, executive director of economic and workforce development at Northeast State Community College, said there are 670 total apprentices spread across 20 to 30 sponsors in the northeast region of Tennessee.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed Nov. 9-15 Apprenticeship Week, highlighting the role that the programs play in workforce development.
“There has been great progress in growing apprenticeships over the past year, and we look forward to building upon this progress,” Jeff McCord, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, said in a press release.
Apprenticeships are programs that allow individuals to earn a wage while also receiving on the job and classroom instruction plus a specialized credential that can be applicable across that industry.
Although they've traditionally been associated with advanced manufacturing and construction trades, apprenticeships are also increasingly popping up in non-traditional sectors, including information technology, healthcare and in the hospitality industry.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 94% of individuals who complete an apprenticeship program retain employment with an average annual salary of $70,000.
To be an apprentice, McMillian said, individuals must be an employee of a company that sponsors an apprenticeship program with the U.S. Department of Labor. The employer can also be partnered with an educational institution that sponsors the apprenticeship. In 2017, Northeast State Community College was the first community college in Tennessee to do so.
The average starting age for an apprentice in the U.S. is 27 years old, McMillian said. The starting age for female apprentices is even older: 33.
"That's something we really need to work on," he said.
Students can be hired as apprentices straight out of high school or even under the age of 18.
Mitch Miller, the CEO of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, said it's oftentimes wired into students' heads that four-year degrees are necessary in order to make it in the world.
"At the end of the day, I think it's more about work ethic and having an opportunity to go in and do what you love," he said.
McMillian said officials need to work harder at connecting apprenticeship programs with high school career and technological education programs.
At the Johnson City Area Homebuilders Association, executive director Lisa Luster said the annual Battle of the Build competition, which challenges high schoolers to plan and build a project, acts as a conduit, linking students to potential job opportunities at local companies.
In past competitions, projects have included building a gun safe out of an old Kelvinator refrigerator or a working grill out of the hood of a car.
McMillian said the state recently created a new office of apprenticeship through the state Department of Labor. In the last year-and-a-half since the office was created, Tennessee has increased its number of apprentices by more than 2,000, bringing the total to more than 6,000.
"It's been the largest growth we've had since the 1940s in the state," he said.