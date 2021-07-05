A curious reader recently emailed the Johnson City Press, asking about the use for these devices that were recently installed as part of the intersection improvements in Boones Creek at Interstate 26.
We contacted Mark Nagi, the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Region 1 community relations officer, to find out. Nagi quickly got back to us with the answer.
“The devices are overhead detection warning systems. They are used to notify any vehicle that has a higher profile than the I-26 bridge over Boones Creek Road has, that they will not safely pass under the bridge,” Nagi said. “They are placed at locations to allow these vehicles, once warned, ample time to exit Boones Creek Road prior to the underpass.”