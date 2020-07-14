What happens when a restaurant worker tests positive for the novel coronavirus? It starts, and ends, with isolation and quarantine.
“Our primary goal is to protect the public, which starts with isolation of the case at home for 10 days and quarantine of exposed coworker contacts for 14 days,” said Dr. David Kirschke, medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office.
Kirschke said the health department has investigated cases at several local restaurants since the pandemic began, which is a major reason why they advise restaurants to follow the Tennessee Pledge.
The Tennessee Pledge, a voluntary set of guidelines set by the state for the safe operation of businesses, recommends restaurants practice strict adherence to Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
That guidance includes:
- Employee temperature checks and screenings.
- Having employees wear face coverings.
- Practicing regular hand-washing.
- Social distancing.
- Increased hygiene and sanitation practices.
Tracking and tracing possible contacts of an infected employee is another key element — if the health department cannot trace all close contacts of an infected worker, then they may issue a public health advisory, similar to what was done after a positive case was linked to the Carter County Courthouse annex last month.
When identified, close contacts of infected employees must quarantine for 14 days after their last contact with the infected person. A close contact is defined as somebody who was within 6 feet of the infected person for more than 10 minutes.
Those who test positive are encouraged to inform their employers directly, though it is not required. Anyone who tests positive is asked to isolate for 10 days, and have at least three days without symptoms before resuming normal activities.
Kirschke said that, to his knowledge, there is no ongoing exposure to the public from known cases or contacts continuing to work in restaurants or other businesses.
“With COVID-19 becoming more widespread, there is always (the) possibility of exposure to undiagnosed cases in the community, so we advise everyone to heed recommendations regarding social distancing and face-mask use,” he said.