The nation’s leading health officials say Americans who are fully vaccinated can now visit most places without a mask.
But what does that guidance mean in communities where the vaccination rate is low?
“That was not specifically listed in the document from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control),” said Dr. Stephen May, the regional medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. “But it only makes it more important that we get our vaccination rates up and have people go ahead and receive the vaccine so we can make it much easier to get out safely without using a mask.”
The CDC issued new guidance on Thursday, saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance indoors or outdoors except when required by federal, state or local law. There are some exceptions to that rule.
The CDC says fully vaccinated people should continue to wear a mask in prisons, homeless shelters, medical facilities and when traveling via public transportation.
What are the local vaccination rates?
According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Tennessee ranks 47th in the nation for the percentage of fully vaccinated residents. About 1.95 million people in the state are fully vaccinated, which accounts for 28.6% of the population.
Maine is No. 1 with 635,000 people, or 47.25% of its population, fully vaccinated. Mississippi is at the bottom with 25.5%.
Both Washington and Sullivan counties are performing better than the state at large, having 37.4% and 33.2% of their populations respectively who have received all doses of a vaccine. The other six counties in Northeast Tennessee range from a low of 21.9% (Hancock County) to 33.8% (Unicoi County).
What do health experts say?
May noted that people should continue to consider wearing a mask in high-risk places, such as large groups. Vaccinated people who are immunocompromised should also consider wearing a face covering.
Dr. Amit Vashist, the chief clinical officer at Ballad Health, said the CDC guidance states plainly that fully vaccinated people can start removing their masks during indoor and outdoor activities. The guidelines don’t specify a prerequisite stage of herd immunity.
“Does that put Tennessee in a tricky position? Absolutely, it does” he said. “But does that also incentivize people who are right on the fence about whether they should or not get vaccinated? I think this should spur some level of interest.”
Vashist said health officials are acting on good faith that people who opt to go maskless are fully vaccinated. He added, however, that there are unvaccinated people who will use this as an excuse remove their masks.
This creates heightened risks for immunosuppressed people in the community.
“It is something that bothers us as health care professionals,” Vashist said. “Absolutely.”
Dr. David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, said the CDC is saying it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to resume most normal activities.
“There is some fine print in there that it depends on if everyone else is doing the right thing like unvaccinated people are wearing masks and the facility or venue is taking the proper procedures,” he said.
He recommends that people who are particularly vulnerable to COVID continue to take precautions such as avoiding risky activities or wearing a mask in crowds. For most fully vaccinated people, however, he reiterated that the risk is low for most activities.
The CDC has a list of common activities on its website, which the agency categorizes based on the risk posed to vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Vaccinated people are safest in all circumstances, but Kirschke added that the CDC cannot provide the specific risk level for every activity in every community.
Vaccines are key
The Johnson City Press asked the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office Friday for more information about how the CDC’s guidance applies in places where vaccination rates are low and whether fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks in certain situations.
In a statement, the office said getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the single most effective tool to save lives and get back to normal.
“Tennessee continues to have a steady supply of vaccine and anyone who wants a vaccine can get one today,” the office continued. “The science on the effectiveness of the vaccine shows that it is safe for fully vaccinated individuals to resume many of these activities without a mask or social distancing. For many, wearing a mask is a personal choice. It is important to consider your own personal situation and the risk to you, your family, and your community before venturing out.”
