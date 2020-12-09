ELIZABETHTON — Want do enjoy four hours of live music this Saturday and still provide a better Christmas for a needy child?
That is the plan for the Kris Rowdy Benefit Concert for “Toys for Tots” being held at The Bonnie Kate Theater at 115 S. Sycamore St. from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The concert features three acts. The headliner is Kris Rowdy & the Hellbilly Band. Others are the Powder Keg Outlaws and Lynne Moon.
Rowdy is described as “a singer/songwriter/hair slinger. A high energy stage performance you won’t forget.”
The goal of Saturday’s performance is to gather new toys to be distributed to boys and girls in the region. The price of admission to the show is a new toy donated to the “Toys for Tots” charity. Admission can also be gained by a donation to be shared by “Toys for Tots” and the Friends of the Bonnie Kate restoration program.
Rowdy is an up-and-coming local musician from Elizabethton who has recently hit #1 on Southern Country Radio with his hit song “Our Own” written about homeless veterans. Kris has penned more than 70 original songs. Kris Rowdy and the HellBilly Band play a unique style of music in the hick-hop style, melding rock-edged country boy elements with hard beat hip-hop rhythms.
Kris and his band will be joined by the Powder Keg Outlaws and the music prodigy, Lynnae Moon. You won’t want to miss this special evening of music for a great charity to bring some joy to needy children during this special season of giving. You’ll hear some great music and feel the joy of giving to others at Christmastime.
The event is being put on by The Bonnie Kate Theater, High Performance Productions, and Riverside Taphouse.
— Contributed