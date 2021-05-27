The summer season kicks off at Wetlands Water Park Saturday beginning a summer of events that include Little League Night, Sunday Fundays and swim lessons.
Wetlands, located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough, will hold a grand opening on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The park’s regular season hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday Funday rates also begin with tickets available at $9 per person every Sunday.
Little League Night takes place on Wednesday, June 16 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Players, coaches, umpires, fans and families are all invited.
Water slides, a lazy river, and more
Wetlands features three flume water slides, two family otter slides, and a lazy river. Along with the slides and the pool, there is a zero depth pool, which allows access to people of all ages, particularly small children, who can enjoy additional features such as water bubblers, spray features, dump buckets and a rain tree.
Wetlands has a full-service café and a beach volleyball court, picnic tables, and a massive sun deck.
Daily and season ticket costs
Regular daily ticket rates are $12 for adults and $9 for children and seniors with children 3 and under free. For Sunday, tickets for all ages are $9 while 3 and under are admitted for free. Everyday tickets become half price off regular admission at 3 p.m. Season pass rates are $80 for adults and $60 for children ages 4 –12 and seniors 55 and over.
Season passes are now on sale and may be purchased online at wetlandsjonesborough.com, by visiting the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center or calling 423.753.1553.
Purchasing a Wetlands season pass gives you access to the Water Park for the entirety of the season as well as discounted rates on birthday parties, swim lessons and other events.
For more information about the upcoming season, call Wetlands at 423.753.1553, visit their website at wetlandsjonesborough.com. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as Wetlands Water Park.