After years of anticipation, a major road project strengthening the connection between downtown Johnson City and East Tennessee State University will get underway in just a couple months.
In June, the city plans to start revitalizing West Walnut Street, a $25 million project that will involve completely replacing the road’s streetscape and upgrading stormwater infrastructure and utilities along the corridor.
The city has already advertised the project for bids and plans to award the project in May. Officials expect construction will last two years.
Crews will replace the existing streetscape with a new pedestrian-friendly roadway that will consist of sidewalks on both sides, on-street parking and a bike lane. The new street will also have raised intersections and slight curves to help slow the speed of traffic. Additionally, a new traffic pattern will eliminate left-hand turns to and from West Walnut Street onto University Parkway.
City leaders hope the work will spur significant commercial activity along the corridor, which has already attracted the interest and dollars of local business owners.
After sitting empty for more than a decade, a massive, century-old building near Founders Park, has been resurrected as the Model Mill, which features office space for several businesses and organizations.
The law firm Baker Donelson plus the ETSU National Alumni Association and University Advancement will occupy space in the building. The developer of the property, Grant Summers, has also moved his family’s highway construction company, Summers-Taylor Inc., to the structure.
In March, business partners Stephen Callahan and Scott Andrew announced that they were laying the groundwork for the expansion of Callahan’s Tennessee Hills Distillery to a handful of properties along West Walnut Street, significantly expanding the brand’s production capacity and making inroads in Johnson City.
The duo has purchased the assets of JRH Brewing and plans to open a location at the brewery’s former location at 458 W. Walnut St.
They’ve also purchased the Preston Woodworking property at 620 W. Walnut St. and have an option for the Accurate Machine Products building at 710 W. Walnut St., which the partners said they plan to execute in April.
The location at 458 W. Walnut St. will have a taproom and cocktail bar for visitors. The company will also use the building to brew beer and produce spirits, allowing Tennessee Hills to expand its distribution radius.
The Preston Woodworking building, meanwhile, will fill a multi-faceted role, serving as the company’s main production facility as well as containing a museum and a restaurant. Tennessee Hills will use the space to can wine, sangrias, seltzers, beers and ready-to-drink cocktails. The business will also be able to produce about 50 barrels of whiskey a day out of the location.
Callahan said Tennessee Hills will continue operating as normal out of its location in Jonesborough.
Fundamentally, city leaders believe the revitalization of West Walnut Street could have a dramatic impact on the character and potential of Johnson City.
“I think it’s one of the most significant projects that we’ve undertaken,” City Manager Pete Peterson said in February. “And it certainly has the potential to deliver a bigger return on investment than anything we’ve ever done before.”