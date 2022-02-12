The Washington County Department of Education’s 2022-23 Principal of the Year is a former math teacher who still keeps data and analytics close to her heart.
Robin Street, who has been the principal of West View Elementary School in Limestone for three years, got her start in education nearly 20 years ago after getting involved at her daughter’s school.
“I became an instructional assistant and I was with a phenomenal teacher as her aide and watching her make such a difference I just decided to go back to school to become a teacher and ended up as a principal,” said Street.
In addition to being an instructional assistant, Street served as a math teacher and an assistant principal before becoming principal at West View, and some of her biggest feats as principal revolve around data.
“I actually presented at multiple conferences in the past couple of years on student data and how to use that to build their successes and give them more opportunities to meet their goals, and we do that here, too,” Street said.
As a teacher, Street implemented student data portfolios in her class. When a student takes a benchmark or completes a standard, their score is logged. As students complete more assessments on the topic, they are able to see their growth. Street brought the concept of data portfolios with her when she became principal of West View.
“If they know what they need to do, they’re a lot more successful,” said Street. “And I think it just puts a tool in their hand to know how to navigate their own learning.”
Aside from the data portfolios, Street has also implemented regular professional learning groups where teachers meet bi-weekly to discuss growths, gaps and weaknesses within the classrooms and leadership groups which allow teachers, parents and students to get involved in some of the decision-making for the school.
“I think just getting everyone involved and giving everyone a purpose and a say and kind of giving them ownership in decisions that are made here I think has made a huge difference,” she said.
Students are also made aware of the standards that are being taught to help curb anxiety and allow them to better prepare for their end-of-year tests.
“The students can look at those standards and know exactly what’s on that test, so it kind of eases their anxiety at the end of the year because they know what’s on it,” said Street. “There’s no surprises for them because if they’ve prepared they know what’s going to be on there.”
Despite her accomplishments at West Ridge, Street said she was not expecting to be named Washington County Principal of the Year and attributed a lot of her success to her staff, as well as the guidance of other principals and central office staff in the district.
“You go to your principal friends and get help from them, and I know for a fact I could not have done this had they not gave me the guidance and took me under their wing and helped me get through it.”
And while analyzing data is close to her heart as a former math teacher, Street said her favorite part of the job is the children.
“The kids are just so fun to be around,” Street said. “Their personalities are so positive all the time. They’re just happy people.”
