ELIZABETHTON — West Side Elementary School is accustomed to receiving honors and awards for excellence from the state, but this week the school received national recognition as a Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon School for 2020 by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. West Side was one of 367 schools in the nation and one of seven schools in Tennessee to receive the honor in 2020.
“This is an award that is the result of hard work and dedication of many people over many years,” West Side Principal John Wright said. “It was made possible by teachers and students and parents. It took everyone in the school to achieve this.
“When one of my staff said he was just a custodian, I said that was really important in keeping this school clean and well maintained, Wright said. “That and their friendliness and encouragement of our students. Our cafeteria staff was also part of it with preparing delicious and nutritious meals. Our higher administration provided us with all the things we needed to accomplish our jobs.”
Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss also praised the accomplishment and the many people involved in making it possible. Although VanHuss has only been director for a few months, Wright said he has been assistant director and supervisor in the school system for many years and also played a role in the accomplishment.
Congressman Phil Roe, R-1st, also had widespread praise for the entire school. In a press release, Roe said, “This award recognizes the outstanding work that the teachers, faculty, and staff of West Side Elementary School in Elizabethton do every day. We know that early childhood education significantly impacts students’ future learning and career path, and a high-quality education is critical for our children’s future. West Side Elementary is one of seven schools in Tennessee to be recognized as an Exemplary High Performing School in 2020, and I’m proud of their commitment to giving our students the excellent education they deserve.”
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn congratulated all seven of the Blue Ribbon-winning schools in the state. “Congratulations to the seven schools from across Tennessee for receiving this high honor and much-deserved recognition. We know how hard you have worked to provide an innovative environment to help your students achieve,” Schwinn said. “We are proud of your dedication to excellence and ensuring the best for all your students.”
Wright said the school is working on a celebration for the students that will maintain social distancing and meet the other guidelines for not spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He said the faculty will also be treated to a special dinner.