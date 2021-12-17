Editor’s note: The Johnson City Press recently interviewed homeless individuals living in the downtown area. To protect their privacy, we are not using their names.
After her boyfriend was arrested for domestic violence earlier this year, she said she saw an opportunity to escape an abusive relationship she had tried to leave several times before.
She fled from a nearby small town to Johnson City, where she hoped her abuser wouldn’t be able to find her as easily. At one point, she was able to get a job despite not having any identification, but lost it soon after. At another point, she was able to secure an apartment, but also lost that after she says other tenants complained she had a shopping cart of her belongings outside the building.
“I was finally off the street and trying to better myself and had to go right back to it,” she said as she ate a free meal from the Melting Pot — one of the few meals those living on the street can depend on getting day-to-day.
Since ending up on the streets several months ago, she said she’s been robbed several times, and she is dealing with leg pain so severe she’s unable to walk to a doctor to get her medication.
She says she tries to help everyone she can on the streets, and that she’s come to make friends with those she is facing this struggle with. And though she might be able to return to her hometown to get help from those she knows there, it isn’t worth the risk of her ex-boyfriend finding her.
“I choose to be out here because it’s either that or die by a man’s hand, so I’ll be homeless all day long,” she said, adding “I don’t know what I am going to do.”
Others on the streets have also found it difficult to get back on their feet.
One man said it’s been incredibly difficult for him to find a job. He doesn’t have an ID or any other identifying documents. Compounding his issues, the man, who came to the area to seek treatment for substance abuse, said he was arrested shortly after he was released from rehab on an outstanding warrant from 2018, only to have his charges dismissed two weeks later.
“That took two weeks of my life away,” he said.
The woman said those living on the streets have been effectively reduced to hiding during the day because “we’re tired of being ridiculed and put down just because we don’t have a house.”
The people the Johnson City Press spoke with also expressed concerns with how the city has dealt with homelessness downtown, saying they don’t feel they’re seen as human.
“We’re trying,” one man said. “We’re humans. Give us a chance and quit harassing us.”
Another man, a military veteran who became homeless after the death of his fiancée, took issue with comments made by city personnel in a Johnson City Press article in June in which a city official discussed ways to keep homeless people out of the downtown area.
“They said they were going to eliminate the homeless — they didn’t say eliminate homelessness,” he said. “It was almost like a threat. The context is everything, it absolutely said eliminate the homeless, and I was like ‘whoa, whoa, whoa.’”
The woman agreed, saying the city leaders “want us out of their city.”
“That means get us out of their city because we’re dirtying up their city.”
On the streets, access to necessities such as bathrooms has become even more difficult since the city began locking public restrooms, they said.
“They have the facilities,” one man said of the city. “There’s no excuse.”
The man went on to say access to a bathroom is a “basic human right” and a basic need. As a Marine, he said, he’s been to several different countries and remarked “this country is so rich that we actually lock our trash up.”
“Even in a place that’s this rich, we still have these common problems and it’s not a lack of money; the money isn’t being placed in the right places,” he said.
The man went on to say that he takes it personally when individuals, particularly city officials, say negative things about people living on the streets. He said people don’t take the time to get to know them and that they’re not empathetic.
“They don’t take the time to understand what’s really going on, and that’s emblematic of a lot of parts of society,” he said, noting that there’s work to be done on both sides to create a dialogue. “They don’t understand it, and they think (we’re) just lazy and that’s not at all true — you have to work twice as hard out here.”
But while living on the streets comes with an almost endless number of struggles, he said “random acts of kindness make the world go ’round,” and he highlighted the kindness of random strangers, the Melting Pot, the Johnson City Downtown Day Center and Watauga Behavioral Health.
“I’ve seen people giving when they don’t have anything, giving to others,” he said, “just stopping, trying to help. They don’t have any idea how to help, but they’re trying.”
