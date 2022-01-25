Construction on the Jonesborough Weigel’s convenience store, off Headtown Road, is nearing completion.

“I think it will probably be May,” said Weigel’s Chairman Bill Weigel, “but it’s going to be our new get-four store — the latest design — so we’re looking forward to it.”

The Jonesborough location will be the fourth in Northeast Tennessee for the Knoxville-based convenience store chain, though more are expected to open in the coming years.

Weigel said the company is working toward building new stores is Piney Flats and Elizabethton, and that the company would like to add more stores in the region — including in Johnson City.

Weigel’s also has locations in Greeneville, Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee.

“We like the Tri-Cities, and we really like Johnson City,” Weigel said.

