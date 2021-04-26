District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said a Johnson City police officer’s daughter was the person who shot a man early Saturday in the Cherry Street parking lot.
“As I understand it, there were shots coming from a parking lot. She had access to a handgun,” Baldwin said, further explaining that the woman didn’t have the weapon on her, but apparently retrieved it from her car.
“She goes (there) and she was under the impression he was going to shoot somebody. She shot at him first to keep him from doing this,” Baldwin said.
Because of the relationship to the city police department and the woman, Baldwin said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked to handle the probe.
The victim, a black man whose identity hasn’t been released, was hit near the head and nicked by another bullet, Baldwin said, but the injuries were not life threatening.
He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
“This guy is a convicted felon ...they did find a gun near him,” Baldwin said.
No charges have been filed, and Baldwin said the investigation would determine if charges are warranted.
