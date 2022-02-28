HAMPTON — Volunteers from the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization once again spent their Saturday helping to keep Carter County clean. This time, they were taking part in the Second Annual four-part Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup series.
Don Hlavaty, new chairman of Keep Carter County Beautiful, described the weekend’s effort. He said the group became involved when Kathleen Gibi, executive director of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, was organizing the cleanup.
“She knew she could count on assistance from Keep Carter County Beautiful,” Hlavaty said. “Eleven hard working volunteers showed up, put on life jackets and water boots, and went to work. The volunteers spent their Saturday removing trash from five different sites on Watauga Lake, including the Little Milligan Boat Ramp and four areas of rugged shoreline.”
The volunteers were joined by Ashley Cavender of Keep Jonesborough Beautiful.
“Ashley is working hard to keep Jonesborough a great place to live and visit,” Hlavaty said.
Hlavaty said the productiveness of the day was seen at the end of the day.
“When quitting time came, Kathleen ferried the exhausted volunteers back to the boat ramp. She and Isaac Christman then returned to the cleanup sites and loaded the trash into the boat and ferried it back to the dumpster. Several hundred pounds of Styrofoam dock floats, 23 tires (21 on rims) and over 50 bags of trash were removed by this fantastic crew. The dumpster was so full the tires and two Styrofoam floats that weighed approximately 300 pounds each would not fit.”
Hlavaty expressed thanks to Benny Lyons, manager of the Carter County Landfill, for supplying the dumpster for the cleanup.
“Without a method to remove the trash collected, Keep Carter County Beautiful’s events would not be as successful as they are,” he said.
“When Benny found out the tires and Styrofoam would not fit in the dumpsters, he came to the rescue again. The tires and Styrofoam were removed, along with the full dumpster. I don’t know what motivates volunteers like these, but I hope to see them again at community cleanup events throughout the year. Please keep an eye out for future events by visiting www.keepcartercountybeautiful.org and www.keeptnriverbeautiful.org.”