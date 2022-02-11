The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a Red Flag Warning for our area until 6 p.m.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are expected to occur.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to “extreme fire behavior,” according to the weather service advisory.
Winds from the southwest of 15 to 25 miles per hour can be expected this afternoon with gusts in excess of 35 miles per hour at times, according to the weather service. And there will be relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent in many areas.
The weather service said that because of these conditions, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and outdoor burning is not recommended.