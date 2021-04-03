ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Car Club experienced great weather for its first cruise-in of the season on Saturday evening. East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton was filled with classic cars and everyone appeared to be enjoying the bright, sunshiny weather, with temperatures around 59 degrees at the start of the event at 5 p.m.
Turnout was good for the first cruise-in of the year, even though it was held the day before Easter this year. The cruise-ins will be held weekly on Saturdays from 5-9 p.m., weather permitting. The last cruise-in of the season is scheduled for the day before Halloween, Oct. 30. All proceeds from the event go to children’s charities.