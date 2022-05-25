Graduation ceremonies for Science Hill High School's Class of 2022 on Saturday at 10 a.m. will now be held inside Freedom Hall Civic Center because of predicted rain.
The event was originally set to be held in the open air in Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Graduation practice is mandatory for seniors and will start Friday at 1 p.m. inside Freedom Hall on the high school's campus at 1320 Pactolas Road. Each senior will receive nine tickets to Saturday's ceremony during practice.
Seniors should be in Freedom Hall's auxiliary gym near the swimming pool at 9 a.m. on graduation day and their guests should arrive and be seated in the arena by 9:30.
Handicap drop-off and pick-up will be at the plaza level of Freedom Hall. All seating, including handicap, will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. A deaf interpreter will be on stage facing section 8 and the first three rows will be reserved for those will hearing impairment.
Live streaming of the event will be available at www.jcschools.org Saturday morning.