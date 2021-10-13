A man the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been seeking to arrest as the result of a shooting investigation evaded deputies on Tuesday, and the WCSO is seeking the public’s help in finding him.
About 3 p.m. Tuesday, Washington County deputies said they spotted Brantley Freshour at the Shell Gas Station near the intersection of Tenn. Highway 107 and Bailey Bridge Road.
Deputies positively identified Freshour and attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Deupties said that upon approaching Freshour, he fled on foot into a wooded area near the gas station. The sheriff’s office utilized multiple K9 units, a departmental drone, and also a helicopter provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol to search. After an hours-long search of the area, the WCSO said Freshour could not be located.
Investigators said they believe he may have been picked up by someone in the area shortly after fleeing.
According to the WCSO, Freshour, age 24, is a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 163 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. According to the sheriff's office, he is known to frequent the Washington County's South Central community.
In addition to being wanted on an aggravated assault charge for the Oct. 5 shooting, Freshour is now charged with evading arrest.
The sheriff’s office said Freshour should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his current location is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.