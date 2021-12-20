Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an identity theft case. The suspect allegedly, without consent, withdrew money from an ATM in the Gray area. If you have information on the identity of this person, call (423) 788-1414.
Most Popular
-
Former Titans coach Fisher in the mix for ETSU job
-
Pizza Inn returning to Elizabethton
-
Tennessee Department of Health's November disciplinary actions for medical professionals
-
Lunsford's North Carolina house a total loss after Monday fire
-
Freiberg's German Restaurant: 'Gemutlichkeit' never tasted so good