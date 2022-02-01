Being wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office isn’t usually a good thing, but Sheriff Keith Sexton is in search of residents who want a career in law enforcement.
The department will host a recruitment event at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the sheriff’s office.
“We have a host of jobs, including civilian positions, and will interview for all positions at the event on Saturday,” Sexton said.
All applicants must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, pass a criminal background check and psychological evaluation in addition to being medically cleared.
The day will begin with breakfast and an overview of the available positions. Applicants can fill out all necessary documents online at WCSO.net, or fill out a paper application the day of the event.
A written exam will be administered as well prior to applicants receiving an interview with WCSO personnel.
“Starting pay for civilian employees begins at around $31,000 annually with full benefits,” Sexton said. “Benefits include health, dental and vision insurance, state retirement, paid vacation and sick leave, plus use of the county’s employee health clinic.”
Sexton also said: “There also plenty of room within the department for advancement. When you work for me at the sheriff’s office this is the first step in a career, not just another job.”
Applicants must be at least 18 years old for civilian positions and at least 21 years old for sworn positions. They also need to bring the following with them to be considered and possibly hired on Saturday:
• A valid Tennessee driver’s license or state issued identification;
• A birth certificate;
• A high school diploma or equivalent;
• A DD214 if applicable.
For more information, visit www.WCSO.net or call 788-1414. Washington County is an equal opportunity employer.