Thirty-one inmates were under quarantine Friday at the Washington County Detention Center after an inmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
According to WCSO Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen, the inmates being quarantined were already in one pod together and would remain there for 14 days. Laitinen said four sheriff's office employees and three medical staff members "met the criteria" for a 14-day quarantine, as well.
"Our medical staff will be monitoring these inmates closely for any symptoms," Laitinen said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quarantine is used for people who have been in close contact with somebody who's been diagnosed with COVID-19. A close contact is somebody who was within six feet of somebody for at least 15 minutes, providing care for somebody with COVID-19, had direct contact (i.e. hugging or kissing) with an infected person, shared drinks or food with an infected person or had respiratory droplets land on them from a cough or sneeze.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced late Wednesday night that an inmate at the detention center has tested positive for the disease, and that that inmate was taken to a local hospital. Laitinen said Friday the inmate who tested positive was asymptomatic and was tested while awaiting transfer to another facility. The inmate was later taken to the hospital for an unrelated issue.
Laitinen said health officials have not yet recommended widespread testing take place, but the sheriff's office will test anyone who presents symptoms.
"We were very fortunate to have had such a small number of individuals with possible exposure," Laitinen said. "It could have been much worse. I am very appreciative of the Washington County Health Department and their quick response to assist us."