Washington County commissioners voted on June 28 to proceed with a list of water projects to serve rural communities.
The waterline resolution didn’t specify how those water projects — totaling nearly $8 million — will be funded. Instead, commissioners decided the funding options should be left open while they decide how a portion of the $25.5 million the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act might be used to expand water infrastructure.
The waterline extension projects were identified by the county’s Water Task Force and covers 48 months of work. The task force also calls for the county to establish a seven-person waterline installation crew to be supervised by the town of Jonesborough.
The county will be working with its municipal partners on the following waterline projects:
• City of Kingsport — Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road.
• City of Johnson City — Grassy Valley Road, Bill Bennett Road, Hartmantown Road and Pleasant Valley Road.
• Town of Jonesborough — Greenwood Drive (East and West), Dry Creek Road, portions of Tenn. Highway 81 South, Ralph Hoss Road, Treadway Trail, Malone Hollow and Bill Cox roads, and the eastern portion of Saylor Hill Road.
We asked Commissioner Bryan Davenport, the chairman of Washington County’s Water Task Force, to answer a few questions on the waterline projects and the direction the task force is likely to take in the future.
How important was the County Commission’s vote on the water projects?
It was very important. This sets a road map going forward to get every citizen in Washington County access to municipal water. This will take a commitment from future commissions to complete, but the journey has begun.
It also shows what can be done by working together as a commission with our municipalities to identify the projects that make sense to complete. We worked with the engineer to determine the priority of the projects, the projected cost and the number of households served.
It was a very analytical process.
Where do you see the task force going from here?
The task force will work with our municipal water partners in Jonesborough, Johnson City and Kingsport to identify additional projects in the near future. This needs to be done in case additional funding becomes available.
What role will the task force take in seeing that these projects progress?
The task force will work with each of the municipalities to get quarterly updates and keep the citizens and the County Commission updated on progress and budget.
The hiring of a work crew to focus on expanding water service to rural residents, under the direction of the town of Jonesborough’s Water Department, is an integral piece to this puzzle.
You have to have the manpower available and dedicated to the projects, and we simply haven’t had that in the past.
What are the expectations and criteria for selecting future waterline projects?
The expectation is to provide access to clean water to every citizen in Washington County.
The criteria is to work with each water provider to make the best and most reliable decision that affects the most homes in the most cost efficient manner possible.