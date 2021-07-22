The chairman of the Washington County Water Task Force told his colleagues Thursday he hopes forthcoming federal pandemic relief dollars will help the county to accelerate its plans to provide water to residents who need it.
“We are hoping to do a lot more projects,” County Commissioner Bryan Davenport said. “It would be nice to double or triple our projects in the next four to eight years.
The chairman said using funds the county is slated to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act could “set a road map” of infrastructure projects for commissioners to follow in the future.
Davenport said such an effort could shorten the time that it takes for the county to get to all of the waterline projects on its list by a decade. He also told task force members having such a plan could help “control the expectations” of residents wanting water service.
Taking The First Step
Washington County commissioners voted on June 28 to proceed with a list of 15 water projects to serve rural communities.
That waterline resolution didn’t specify how those water projects — totaling nearly $8 million — will be funded, but commissioners have indicated they would like to see at least a portion of the $25.5 million the county will receive from the rescue act used to expand water infrastructure.
Those waterline extension projects were identified by the task force and cover 48 months of work. The task force also calls for the county to establish a seven-person waterline installation crew to be supervised by the town of Jonesborough.
Finding The Funds
Earlier in the day, Davenport spoke to the county’s Community Rescue Assessment Board, which was appointed by Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy to identify projects to be funded by funds coming to the county from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Davenport said Washington County is “ahead of the curve” when it comes to doing the planning and engineering work on water projects, but noted that other communities are “right behind us.”
He and Grandy said that could put a strain on the county’s ability to find the labor and the materials needed to complete waterline projects. County officials also indicated they could not possibly provide those water services without the help of municipal partners like Jonesborough, Johnson City and Kingsport.
Ready To Help
Tom Witherspoon, Johnson City’s water/sewer director, said his utility has the capacity to help Washington County address its water needs in the city’s service area. If funding is available to cover the expense, Witherspoon said he knows of no reason why city commissioners would not want to endorse those projects.
Likewise, Kevin Brobeck, the water distribution director of Jonesborough, said town leaders stand ready to vote on a plan as early as August to create a county crew to help speed up work on waterline projects in its service area.
State Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, also attended Thursday’s task force meeting. Both urged county officials to keep developmental growth in Washington County in mind as they plan for future water capacity.
“There are certain areas of the county that we know will grow if they get water,” Hicks said. “You’ve got to plan for that.”