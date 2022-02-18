ELIZABETHTON — Several representatives of utility districts operating in Carter County and one representative of a utility district from Johnson County attended a public hearing at the Carter County Courthouse on Friday afternoon to discuss the process of making applications for the Fiscal Year 2022 round of community development block grants.
Although the grants can be used to fund a wide assortment of public projects, all of those in attendance were interested in public water facilities and most said they were interested in replacing very old water lines.
Among the utility districts in attendance for the public hearing were the Hampton Utility District, South Elizabethton Utility District and Carderview Utility District, which is the town of Butler’s water company.
Among those in attendance were Richard Tester, commissioner from the Hampton Utility District, who has served on its board for 32 years. Hampton officials spoke about replacing old water lines along U.S. Highway 19E.
This was just the first step in this year’s application process, and none of the projects were discussed at length or included in a preliminary list. While the project will be chosen this fiscal year, construction will not likely start until the Spring of 2023.
During the last round, there was an application submitted from Carter County, but that project was not selected for a grant.