ELIZABETHTON — A water line broke on West Elk Avenue in front of Elizabethton High School about 3 a.m. Thursday, leading to a detour of traffic on Elizabethton’s busiest street during morning rush hour.
The city’s Water Resources Department had the line repaired by 9 a.m.
The Elizabethton Police Department said the road closure will remain in effect as repairs are being made to damage caused by the water leak.
Police said there was a possibility the repairs could take the rest of Thursday.
Officials from the Tennessee Department of Transportation were dispatched to the scene to assist, advise and inspect the repairs. Police asked motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes for westbound traffic.
Elizabethton Water Resource Director Johann Coetzee said one lane of the highway will remain closed for 12 to 24 hours.
There were no serious accidents reported during the emergency, according to Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw.
“It helped that schools were on a two-hour delay this morning because of weather,” Shaw said.
Coetzee said the break was in front of the convenience store at the Bemberg Road intersection with West Elk Avenue.
He said the break meant no water for the restaurants and other businesses on the north side of West Elk Avenue up to the Elk Crossing Shopping Center until service was restored during the morning.