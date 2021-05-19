ELIZABETHTON — Much of the Happy Valley and Milligan communities were without water on Wednesday morning because of repairs being made to a large leak in a 6-inch water line. Four Carter County schools were closed because of the water outage: Happy Valley High School, Happy Valley Middle School, Happy Valley Elementary School and Central Elementary School. Repairs were completed and water was restored to the communities before 9 a.m.
“I got the call about the water leak around midnight,” said Jonathan Pleasant, construction manager for the City of Elizabethton Water Resources Department. “The crews worked on the leak throughout the night and we got it fixed sometime after 8 a.m.” Pleasant said the leak was a difficult one because it was not just a single hole. The rupture was a slit that ran for a length of the pipe. He said instead of just digging a hole, the crews had to excavate a trench about 5 feet long to remove the failed section of pipe.
Pleasant said the repair meant the water had to be shut off throughout Happy Valley and the area around Milligan to just above Milligan College. He said the repair affected a lot of customers because there are not a lot of alternate connections in that section of the Elizabethton Water System.
Pleasant said water was restored to all customers by 9 a.m., but there were still some areas where flushing the lines was still needed to be completed.